Police investigate suspicious death after woman found unresponsive in west Columbus parking lot

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are investigating a suspicious death after a woman was found unresponsive lying in a parking lot in west Columbus.

Officers responded around 6 a.m. to the 700 block of Bankview Drive near Norton Road just south of Sullivant Avenue.

When they arrived, police found the woman lying in the parking lot and not breathing. She was pronounced dead at 6:10 a.m.

Investigators are still trying to identify the woman but have minimal information at this time.