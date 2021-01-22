Inmate who checked out of Columbus hospital taken into custody

Kayla Allbaugh was found hiding in a Hocking County residence.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police say an inmate from the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail who checked herself out from the hospital on Tuesday is back in custody.

According to the Nelsonville Police Department, Kayla Allbaugh was booked into jail on Jan. 18 after being arrested for her involvement in a narcotics investigation.

On Jan. 19, Allbaugh was seen hanging from a second-floor balcony at the jail. She then fell and claimed that she was injured.

Police say she was taken to Grant Medical Center by employees at the jail and was left unsupervised at the hospital. Allbaugh then checked herself out of the hospital, police say.

On Friday, the Hocking County Sheriff's Office located Allbaugh hiding inside a residence on Laurel Run Road. She was arrested and taken back to jail.