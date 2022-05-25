Some central Ohio schools to have increased police presence Wednesday in wake of Texas shooting

Police said the decision is merely a precaution in an effort to ease the minds of parents, teachers and students following Wednesday’s shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Several school districts across central Ohio will have an increased police presence on Wednesday in the wake of a tragic shooting at a Texas elementary school that left 21 people dead.

As of Wednesday morning, law enforcement agencies in Hilliard, Whitehall and Genoa Township announced plans to increase patrols in their respective school zones.

“We want to emphasize that this is out of an abundance of caution — there are no known threats,” a social media post from the Hilliard Division of Police reads in part.

Genoa Township and Whitehall police echoed that sentiment, adding the decision is in an effort to ease the minds of parents, teachers and students following Wednesday’s shooting.

“This extra presence is to ease the minds of parents, students and teachers,” the post from Whitehall police reads.

Authorities said 19 students and two adults were killed when a gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde and opened fire. Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety detailed the incident, explaining how police broke windows at the school in an effort to help people escape.

The suspected gunman, since identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was ultimately killed by law enforcement.

Hilliard, Whitehall and Genoa Township police added school resource officers will still be posted inside buildings Wednesday.