Licking County Sheriff's Office looking for missing 18-year-old Reynoldsburg student

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — The Licking County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 18-year-old Reynoldsburg City Schools student who has autism.



Dominic Crea has been missing since Nov. 26.



Crea is 5-feet 6-inches tall, weighs 240 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.



When last seen, he was wearing black sweat pants, a dark shirt and a zip-up hoodie.



Officials say he was clean shaven when he was last seen.



Crea does not have his medication with him.



Anyone with information about Crea's location is asked to call the Licking County Sheriff's Office at (740) 670-5555.