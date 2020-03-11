x
Police identify man struck and killed by pick-up truck on East Broad Street near Licking County

Police have not said if there will be charges filed in the case.
Credit: WBNS-TV
Columbus police block the road as detectives investigate the death of someone found on East Broad Street near Licking County on Nov. 3, 2020.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police have identified the man who was struck and killed by a pick-up truck on East Broad Street near Licking County Tuesday morning.

Police said 27-year-old John Davie was hit around 6:30 a.m. along East Broad Street between Hallowell Drive and Cedar Cliff. 

Davie was crossing outside of a designated crosswalk when he was hit in the right westbound lane, police said.

It was not until just before 7 a.m. that someone reported the body to the police.

Davie was pronounced dead at the scene.

