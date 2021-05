According to Columbus police, Randall Storms was heading east on State Route 104 west of Alum Creek Drive when he lost control of the vehicle.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police have identified a 33-year-old man who died after a single-vehicle crash in the south Columbus area Saturday evening.

The vehicle then slid off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

Storms was taken to Grant Medical Center where he later died.