Police identify 22-year-old man killed in west Columbus shooting

Columbus police say a man is dead after a shooting that happened Saturday night on the west side of the city.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Wedgewood Drive on a report of gunshots around 10:45 p.m.

After searching the area, police found 22-year-old George Miguel shot and unresponsive just east of Wedgewood Drive in the 600 block of Kingsford Road.

He was taken to Grant Medical Center where he died.

Miguel's death is the 89th homicide of 2021 in the city Columbus.