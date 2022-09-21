33-year-old killed in north Columbus identified

The shooting happened in the 1600 block of Harvester Lane near Interstate 270 and Interstate 71 around 11:15 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police identified the 33-year-old man who was fatally shot in north Columbus late Wednesday night.

At approximately 11:15 a.m., officers arrived on Harvester Lane near Interstates 270 and 71 after receiving a report of a shot fired in the area.

Police found Mayfield Evans III suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1600 block of Harvester lane.

Evans was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 12:02 a.m.

Police did not provide further information on what led to the shooting or details on a possible suspect.

Evans' death marks the 101st homicide in the city of Columbus this year.