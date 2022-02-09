Police ID 21-year-old killed in shooting at northeast Columbus bar

Police identified Torodd Carter as the suspect. He is charged with murder and felonious assault.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police identified the 21-year-old man killed in a shooting at a bar on the city's northeast side late Thursday night.

Officers were called to Pastimes Pub & Grill on North Hamilton Road near Warner Road just before midnight.

Arriving officers found 21-year-old Dermahni Hoston suffering from a gunshot wound. Police rendered aid to Hoston until medics arrived.

Despite life-saving measures, police said Hoston succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 12:14 a.m.

Officers also found a 25-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Mount Carmel East in critical condition. His condition was later upgraded to stable, police said.

During the initial investigation, police identified Torodd Carter as the suspect. He is charged with murder and felonious assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).