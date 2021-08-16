Police: Husband who was shot by wife in southwest Columbus dies

Teah Dunkle is charged with felonious assault in the shooting of her 62-year-old husband.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The husband who police say was shot by his wife in southwest Columbus Sunday night has died.

Officers were called to reports of the shooting at around 11:20 p.m. in the 1800 block of Kings Creek Drive.

The man, 62-year-old Arthur Dunkle, was taken to Grant Medical Center. Police say the homicide unit was called to investigate the incident due to the severity of his injuries.

Dunkle died from his injuries Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The shooting happened during an argument with his wife, 58-year-old Teah Dunkle, according to police.

Dunkle allegedly left following the shooting, but returned and later surrendered to officers.

Detectives have filed an additional charge of murder against Dunkle in addition to her existing felonious assault charge.