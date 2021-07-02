Police: Husband kills wife, then himself in north Columbus

Columbus police found 72-year-old John Williams and 60-year-old Terrie Williams dead at a home on Laurelwood Drive while performing a well-being check.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man and woman are dead after the man shot his wife and then himself in Columbus on Friday.

Columbus police say they were called to the 2200 block of Laurelwood Drive to do a well-being check.

Once they got to the residence, officers found 60-year-old Terrie Williams and 72-year-old John Williams. Both were pronounced dead just after 5:10 p.m.

Police say the two were home alone when John shot and killed his wife Terrie before taking his own life.

This marks the 102nd homicide in Columbus in 2021.