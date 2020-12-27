Police: Husband and wife dead in apparent murder-suicide in Marion

Authorities have identified the two people as 42-year-old Amy Berry and 44-year-old Max Berry.

MARION, Ohio — The Marion Police Department says a husband and wife are dead after an apparent murder-suicide.

Officers responded Saturday around 5:15 p.m. to a report of two people who were found dead inside a garage at a home on East Center Street.

Authorities have identified the two people as 42-year-old Amy Berry and 44-year-old Max Berry. According to police, the couple lived at the home.

Police say Max Berry shot and killed his wife before killing himself.

“This is a horrible tragedy in every conceivable way," said Marion Police Major Jeff Clewell.

The bodies of Amy and Max Berry have been taken to the Lucas County Coroner's Office for autopsies. An official cause and manner of death will be determined by the Marion County Coroner's Office.