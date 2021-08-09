Police: Human remains found along South High Street in Columbus

According to Columbus police, the death is being investigated as a homicide.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Human remains were found in a wooded area along South High Street in Columbus Monday afternoon, according to Columbus police.

Columbus Division of Police Lt. Larry Yates said police received a call about a body possibly being in or near the 1800 block of South High Street.

Yates said remains were found and the death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police said the remains have been there for some time.

The remains are believed to be that of a man, Yates said.