COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police believes it is human remains that were discovered on the city's southside Thursday.

A person reported to police around 5:10 p.m. that the possible human remains were found near the intersection of Groveport Road and Augmont Avenue.

The remains were found in that area, but police would not specify where exactly they were found.

The Franklin County Coroner's Office is leading the investigation.