Police: Home invasion suspect shot by resident in north Columbus

The suspect was taken to Riverside Medical Center in critical condition, but is expected to recover from his injuries.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A suspect in a north Columbus home invasion was hospitalized Saturday morning after being shot by a resident.

According to police, officers went to the 1100 block of Carolyn Avenue Saturday around 3:15 a.m. for a reported shooting.

Officers were told a resident woke up to someone breaking into his garage.

The resident confronted the suspect with a gun. Police said a struggle then took place inside the garage and the gun went off accidentally, and the suspect was hit in the chest.

The suspect was taken to Riverside Medical Center in critical condition but is expected to recover from his injuries.

The suspect's name and any possible charges against him have not been released.