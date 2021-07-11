Police: Gunshot fired outside Arena District bar

Police say one shell casing was on the sidewalk in front of Brother's Bar at the corner of Vine and Park streets.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A gunshot was fired outside of an Arena District bar Sunday morning, according to Columbus police.

Officers working special duty at Brother's Bar, located at 477 Park Street, reported that shots were fired in the area around 2:20 a.m.

Following the report of shots fired, another officer working special duty at Park Street Cantina, located at 491 Park Street, saw a man running north and chased after him.

According to police, the officer saw the man throw a gun onto the roof of a building behind Callahan's, a bar located at 520 Park Street.

Patrol officers arrested the man, 18-year-old Josiah Carroll and the weapon was found on the roof of the building.

Police determined only one shot was fired and one shell casing was found on the sidewalk in front of Brother's Bar at the corner of Vine and Park streets.

According to police, there's no indication the shot was aimed toward anyone and no one was hurt.