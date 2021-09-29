Police: Man shot by officer in southeast Columbus was threatening woman with knife

As police were talking to the woman, the man reportedly came outside, still holding the knife.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus police officer fatally shot a man who police say was armed with a knife and threatening a woman on Wednesday.

The shooting took place around 9:30 a.m. while police were responding to reports of a domestic dispute at Kimberly Parkway East. According to Columbus police dispatchers, a man and woman could be heard arguing in the initial call. While the line was open, the woman reportedly said the man had a knife.

Arriving officers found the woman, who told them the man was making several threats. As police were talking to the woman, the man reportedly came outside, still holding the knife.

Officers attempted to get the man to put down the knife, according to Columbus Police Sgt. James Fuqua, but he refused.

At one point, the man, who police described as seeming agitated, went toward the woman with the knife.

Officers attempted to use a taser to get the man to drop his weapon, according to Fuqua, who added the attempt was unsuccessful. At some point during the altercation, an officer fired and shot the suspect. No officers were injured in the shooting.

The man was taken to Grant Medical Center, where he died approximately one hour later. Police have since confirmed the man and woman did know one another, though the circumstances of their relationship are unclear.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is now investigating the incident.

According to Fuqua, all officers involved have more than 10 years of police experience.