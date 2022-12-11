Police exchange gunfire with man near Wedgewood Apartments

Police say a man shot at officers when they arrived at the scene overnight.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was injured after firing at Columbus police officers near the Wedgewood Apartments overnight on Saturday.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, they were called to the 600 block of Kingsford Road on a report of shots fired in the area.

When officers arrived at the scene, an unidentified man began shooting at officers, hitting the vehicle they came in.

One officer returned fire, hitting the man.

Police say the man fled on foot but was located a short time later and then given medical aid until he could be transported to the hospital.

The man was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition but police say his condition was later upgraded to "stable."

A gun was recovered from the scene, police say.

There were no officers injured during this incident.