Downtown Columbus Sheraton evacuated due to barricade situation inside hotel room

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Evacuations are underway at a hotel in downtown Columbus after a person barricaded themselves inside a room claiming to have a "device."
Columbus police said someone called 911 around 3:10 p.m. about a suicidal person inside the Sheraton Columbus Hotel at Capitol Square.
Once police arrived, the person reportedly barricaded themselves inside a room and told police they had some kind of device.
The roads immediately surrounding the hotel are closed.
This is a developing story and more details will be added when we learn more.