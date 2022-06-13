Downtown Columbus Sheraton evacuated due to barricade situation inside hotel room

The roads immediately surrounding the hotel are closed.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Evacuations are underway at a hotel in downtown Columbus after a person barricaded themselves inside a room claiming to have a "device."

Columbus police said someone called 911 around 3:10 p.m. about a suicidal person inside the Sheraton Columbus Hotel at Capitol Square.

Once police arrived, the person reportedly barricaded themselves inside a room and told police they had some kind of device.

The roads immediately surrounding the hotel are closed.