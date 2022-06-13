x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Downtown Columbus Sheraton evacuated due to barricade situation inside hotel room

The roads immediately surrounding the hotel are closed.

More Videos

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Evacuations are underway at a hotel in downtown Columbus after a person barricaded themselves inside a room claiming to have a "device."

Columbus police said someone called 911 around 3:10 p.m. about a suicidal person inside the Sheraton Columbus Hotel at Capitol Square.

Once police arrived, the person reportedly barricaded themselves inside a room and told police they had some kind of device.

The roads immediately surrounding the hotel are closed. 

This is a developing story and more details will be added when we learn more.

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

   

Related Articles