Police: Driver crashes possible stolen vehicle into Grandview Yard Market District

A spokesperson for Giant Eagle told 10TV that the store was not open at the time of the incident.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating after a driver drove into the Grandview Yard Market District supermarket near Grandview after "being denied entry."

Dispatchers received a call just after 1:35 a.m. that happened at the supermarket on West 3rd Avenue.

Police said the driver took off shortly after driving through both front entrances. A spokesperson for Giant Eagle told 10TV that the store was not open at the time of the incident.

Police told 10TV the vehicle involved in the crash was possibly a stolen SUV and are actively searching for a stolen car in connection with the case.

The sergeant on the scene said they were hoping surveillance video will help find the driver.

No injuries were reported.

The supermarket is open to the public.