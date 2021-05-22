Police: Door Dash driver shot while picking up order in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Door Dash driver was shot early Saturday morning while he was picking up a food order in east Columbus, according to police.
Police said the man was picking up an order at a McDonald's restaurant, located at 3005 East Livingston Avenue, just after 1:30 a.m.
A group of teens pulled into the restaurant parking lot on dirt bikes and began firing shots at another group of people, police said.
Police said a stray bullet went through the driver's car door and hit him in his right wrist.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-6394 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477..