Police: Door Dash driver shot while picking up order in east Columbus

Police said the man was picking up an order at a McDonald's restaurant, located at 3005 East Livingston Avenue, just after 1:30 a.m.

A group of teens pulled into the restaurant parking lot on dirt bikes and began firing shots at another group of people, police said.

Police said a stray bullet went through the driver's car door and hit him in his right wrist.