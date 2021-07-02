Police: Man recovering after being found shot at Linden gas station

He was taken to Grant Medical Center and was initially listed in critical condition. He has been upgraded to stable condition and is expected to be OK.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is recovering after being found shot at a gas station in the Linden area of Columbus on Sunday morning.

Columbus Police say officers went to a gas station in the 700 block of East Hudson Street just east of I-71 around 1:45 a.m.

When officers arrived, a man was found shot inside a vehicle.

Police do not have any suspect information and are investigating what led to the shooting.