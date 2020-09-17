Police: Dental records of body found consistent with missing Westerville woman Emily Noble

Westerville police announced Tuesday that dental records on a body found last week are consistent with a local woman missing since May.

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — Westerville police announced Tuesday that dental records on a body found last week are consistent with a local woman missing since May.

The body was found Sept. 16 in a wooded area near County Line Road around 7 p.m.

Police said a DNA test will confirm whether or not the body is Emily Noble.

Westerville Police Chief Charles Chandler said teams previously searched the area in Noble's disappearance by drones, bloodhounds and cadaver dogs.

Emily Noble was reported missing by her husband on May 25. He told police they spent the evening of Sunday, May 24, celebrating her 52nd birthday in uptown Westerville.

Police say a neighbor confirmed seeing her at home that night around 7 to 8 p.m. Her husband said once home on Abbeycross Lane, they went to sleep. When he woke up, Emily was gone, leaving behind her car, keys, phone and credit cards.

Police searched Noble's home soon after she was reported missing and said there were indications of foul play.