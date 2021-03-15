Police: Death of 6-month-old London baby appears to be accidental

The infant was taken to Madison Health where he was pronounced dead.

LONDON, Ohio — Police in Madison County says the death of a 6-month-old boy appears to be accidental.

Emergency crews from London Fire and London Police went to a home in the 100 block of North Oak Street Sunday around 10:50 a.m. on a call about an unresponsive child.

The infant was taken to Madison Health where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation showed the child's death appears to have been accidental.

The child was sleeping in an adult bed and moved to a position against the mattress and pillows, which caused the child to suffocate.