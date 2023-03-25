Police: 1 seriously injured following crash on I-71 in north Columbus

While on scene, an SUV struck one of the fire trucks parked with its lights on, according to Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police said a person was seriously injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 71 in north Columbus Saturday.

The Columbus Division of Police and Division of Fire were called to an accident involving one vehicle in the northbound lanes of I-71 near East Dublin Granville Road just before 9 a.m. While on scene, an SUV struck one of the fire trucks parked with its lights on, according to Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter.

More officers arrived and found five vehicles total at the scene, all sustaining damage. Officials were unable to confirm to 10TV how two other vehicles were involved.

Geitter told 10TV that the victim in the SUV was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in serious condition but is described as stable.