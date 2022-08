It happened on the ramp from Interstate 70 eastbound to Interstate 270 northbound just before 8:15 p.m., according to Columbus police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Roughly thirty cows were corralled by police after a cattle truck tipped over on the highway in west Columbus Tuesday night.

It happened on the ramp from Interstate 70 eastbound to Interstate 270 northbound just before 8:15 p.m., according to Columbus police.

Police say one of the cows escaped but was later caught.

No injuries were reported, police said.