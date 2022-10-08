Police corral roughly 30 cows after crash in west Columbus

The crash happened on the ramp from Interstate 70 eastbound to I-270 northbound just before 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The ramp from Interstate 70 eastbound to Interstate 270 northbound is back open after a trailer hauling cattle tipped over on the highway in west Columbus Tuesday night.

Thirty cows were corralled by police in a wreck that took crews more than eight hours to clear. The wreck happened just before 8:15 p.m., according to Columbus police.

One of the cows escaped but was later caught by police and deputies from Franklin County Sheriff's Office who managed to lasso it, keeping the cow away from the highway.

One cow was dead on arrival and five more were injured to the point of needing euthanasia, which was performed by doctors with The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine.

Personnel from Ohio State's Waterman Facility and the Don Scott Facility brought additional trucks, trailers and gates that helped haul the remaining cows away from the scene.

No additional injuries were reported, police said.