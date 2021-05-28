Police: Columbus woman charged with murder after allegedly hitting 4-year-old with board

According to court documents, a witness claims Michelle Hilyard said she struck Bryson Brown multiple times with a board, knocking him down the stairs last month.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 48-year-old Columbus woman has been charged with the murder of a 4-year-old last month.

Columbus police arrested Michelle Hilyard on Thursday.

On May 26, police were called out to the 1000 block of Geers Avenue for an unresponsive 4-year-old boy.

The boy, Bryson Brown, was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to court documents, a witness claims Hilyard said she struck Brown multiple times with a board, knocking him down the stairs.

Hilyard then picked up the child, who was barely breathing and put him in bed.

The child's father later found Brown struggling to breathe and called 911.

Court documents revealed Brown suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries that caused his death.