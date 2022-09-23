Police: Man standing in Linden alley shot, killed

The Columbus Division of Police said Mario Copeland was shot multiple times after being confronted by a group of males.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was fatally shot in the Linden neighborhood Friday afternoon.

The Columbus Division of Police said officers were called to the 1200 block of East Hudson Street around 1:10 p.m.

Officers found 38-year-old Mario Copeland suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to Grant Medical Center where he died at 1:34 p.m.

Police said Copeland was standing in an alley south of East Hudson Street when he was confronted by a group of males. One of the males pulled out a handgun and shot Copeland multiple times. The group then fled the scene.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

This is the 102nd homicide in Columbus for 2022.