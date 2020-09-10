Police: Clerk shoots and kills robbery suspect in north Columbus

Police said the shooting happened at the Beechcroft Newstand on East Dublin-Granville Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A store clerk shot and killed a robbery suspect in north Columbus, according to police.

Police said two men, 19-year-old Juanye Hawkins-Payne and 20-year-old Daythan Jones, walked into the Beechcroft Newstand in the 1900 block of East Dublin-Granville Road around 1 a.m. Friday.

The men we wearing masks and dark clothing and demanded money.

Police said the men and the clerk fired at each other and Hawkins-Payne was shot by the clerk.

Officers were called to the scene and when they arrived they found Hawkins-Payne lying on the ground inside the store, according to court records.

He was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital where he died.

Police wrote in court records that the clerk said a woman, 18-year-old Janiece Prowell-Bias, was inside the store before the shooting following customers and ran out with Jones after the shooting.

Jones and Prowell-Bias are both charged with murder. Jones is also charged with aggravated robbery.

The clerk and a customer in the store were also shot. They were treated at a hospital and released.