Police: Boy reported missing from Dublin park

The Dublin Police Department said a boy was reported missing from a park on Tuesday afternoon.

The boy was last seen at Ted Kaltenbach Park and Community Center. The park, located on Cara Road, is near Avery Road and Rings Road.

Police originally said the incident was a reported kidnapping and they were looking for two women in a vehicle.

A tweet from the Dublin Police Department that provided the boy's name and description was deleted.

A city spokesperson later confirmed to 10TV this incident is being investigated as a missing child, not a kidnapping, at this time.

Additionally, police said they cannot confirm the two women are involved.

