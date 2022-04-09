Police: 3-year-old injured in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police report a 3-year-old boy was injured in a shooting Saturday morning on the city's north side.
According to police, the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Colin Court.
When officers arrived, they found that more than 15 shots had been fired into the back of a home and that one of those shots struck the child.
The child was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital for treatment and he is expected to survive.
Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at (614) 645-6818 or Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).