Police: 3-year-old injured in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police report a 3-year-old boy was injured in a shooting Saturday morning on the city's north side.

According to police, the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Colin Court.

When officers arrived, they found that more than 15 shots had been fired into the back of a home and that one of those shots struck the child.

The child was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital for treatment and he is expected to survive.