The child was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in stable condition.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say a child was hurt Monday in an accidental self-inflicted shooting on the city's south side.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Southgate Drive not far from South High Street.

According to police, the child was shot in the leg.

A call about the shooting was received at 10:34 p.m.

Police did not give the child's age.