COLUMBUS, Ohio — A child was taken to a hospital after being hit by a car in southeast Columbus Tuesday evening.

Police said the child was hit around 8 p.m. in the 1500 block of Burstock Road.

The child, who police said was either 8 or 9 years old, was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital. Police did not know the child's condition.