Police: 5-year-old girl dead from self-inflicted gunshot in north Columbus

Police have not released the child's name.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say a 5-year-old girl has died from a self-inflicted gunshot on the city's north side.

The incident happened at an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Via Da Vinci Street just before 10 a.m. Saturday.

Police told 10TV when officers arrived at the scene, the father was performing life-saving measures on the girl.

She was then transported to Nationwide Children's Hospital where she later died.

Columbus police did not provide the child's name.