Columbus police said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Wedgewood Drive.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A child accidentally shot themself in the leg in west Columbus Saturday night, according to Columbus police.

The child was taken to the hospital and police described the child's condition as stable.