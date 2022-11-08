Police: Man dead after driving car into west Columbus quarry

A man is dead after driving into a quarry in west Columbus early Thursday morning, according to police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after driving into a west Columbus quarry early Thursday morning.

The Columbus Division of Police said the man was driving a 1998 Toyota Avalon westbound on West 5th Avenue approaching McKinley around 2:45 a.m.

Police said this is a T intersection which West 5th Avenue ends at. The driver drove through the intersection off the west side of the roadway.

After leaving the roadway, police said the man drove up an embankment and vaulted off it then fell into the quarry below.

The Columbus Division of Fire dive team arrived at the scene and pulled the man from the vehicle. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene around 3:50 a.m.