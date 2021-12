Four-month-old Rahkor Parker was abducted Wednesday from a home on Wilson Avenue in Trumbull County. The alert has since been canceled.

NILES, Ohio — Police canceled an Amber Alert shortly after it was issued Wednesday morning for a 4-month-old child reported missing from northeast Ohio.

According to the original alert issued from the Niles Police Department, Rahkor Parker was abducted by Rayvon Parker around 1:30 a.m. from a home on Wilson Avenue in Trumbull County.