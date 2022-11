The Columbus Division of Police said a fight broke out in the 1100 block of Sullivant Avenue around 4:50 p.m. and someone fired shots.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after being shot in the Franklinton neighborhood on Wednesday.

The Columbus Division of Police said a fight broke out near Herbert's Market in the 1100 block of Sullivant Avenue around 4:50 p.m.

During the fight, someone started firing shots and a bystander was hit.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center. No arrests have been made.