Police: Boy injured in hit-skip near Ohio State University campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A boy was hurt in a hit-skip Saturday near the Ohio State University campus.

Columbus police say the boy was hit in the area of North High Street and East 17th Avenue around 7:45 p.m.

The boy was riding a scooter when he was hit by a vehicle. The vehicle did not stay at the scene, according to police.

Police did not have an exact age for the victim. He was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and his condition was listed as stable.