Man in custody after reportedly making threats from tree in downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in custody after reportedly making threats from a tree outside a federal courthouse in downtown Columbus on Thursday.

The Columbus Division of Police responded to the courthouse, located on Marconi Boulevard near Long Street, at approximately 3:29 p.m.

A caller reported seeing the man in a tree making threats and possibly throwing something on top of a nearby building.

Police did not provide specifics of the alleged threats.

Columbus police K-9 units and hostage negotiators also responded to the incident downtown.

Upon arrival, officers located the man who was still up in the tree. He was heard yelling at officers.

The man was taken into custody a little after 5:45 p.m.