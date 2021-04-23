Police body camera footage shows destruction left after party near Ohio State

"ChittFest" happened last weekend and seven vehicles were flipped over.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police body camera footage shows the damage left behind from an annual block party on Chittenden Avenue.

The party happened last weekend near the Ohio State University campus.

Police are asking for help identifying several persons of interest in connection to vandalism and property damage at the block party called, "ChittFest."

Columbus police posted a video online Thursday with 18 people they want to identify. Police said seven vehicles were flipped over during the party and there was widespread damage.

In the body camera video, we can see cars that are flipped, trash everywhere.

As of Friday, police said they have identified six of the 18 persons of interest, including two people who turned themselves in to police. Police received dozens of tips and are working to go through them.

Columbus police Commander Dennis Jeffrey police were aware of ChittFest but did not expect the estimated 1,000 people to attend. The party started to get "out of control" around 10:45 p.m. Saturday.

Leaders at the Ohio State University said students involved could face a “range from a formal reprimand to disciplinary probation, suspension or dismissal from the university.”

Ohio State president Kristina Johnson called the behavior "unacceptable."

“We will apply whatever charges we need to, whether that's property destruction, rioting, vandalism whatever it is,” said Columbus Police Lt. Duane Mabry, Acting Director of the Property Crimes Bureau.