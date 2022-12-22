Police arrest woman charged with kidnapping twin infants; Kason Thomas still missing

Nalah Jackson, the 24-year-old suspect charged with two counts of kidnapping, was arrested on Thursday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman accused of kidnapping twin 5-month-old boys in the Short North earlier this week has been arrested, but one of the infants is still missing, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Nalah Jackson, the 24-year-old suspect charged with two counts of kidnapping, was arrested in Indianapolis around 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Columbus Deputy Chief Smith Weir said detectives received several calls from people in Indiana late Thursday morning saying they spotted Jackson in Indianapolis. Jackson was found "on the streets" and the 2010 Honda Accord she stole was not with her.

An AMBER Alert is in the process of being activated in Indiana for Kason Thomas, who remains missing.

Kason and his twin brother, Kyair, were sitting in the running Accord in the Short North Monday while their mother went inside a Donatos Pizza to pick up a DoorDash order.

Franklin County Municipal Court records say Jackson was sitting inside the restaurant when she went out a side door, got in the car with the two infants and drove away.

An AMBER Alert was issued about four hours after the children were taken.

Police released surveillance photos showing Jackson stopped at a gas station in Huber Heights around 11:45 p.m. on Monday.

Around 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Kyair was found abandoned outside of Dayton International Airport and reunited with his family. Kason was not found.

Police announced kidnapping charges against Jackson and filed a warrant for her arrest.

Since the twins were abducted, police, family and community have searched in Columbus and in Montgomery County where law enforcement officials believed she was last located.