Police arrest alleged domestic violence suspect involved in Marion barricade situation

MARION, Ohio — Marion police have arrested an alleged domestic violence suspect after an hours-long barricade over the weekend.

Marion Police Chief Jay McDonald said officers responded to the 100 block of Johnson Street Saturday for a report of Raymond Wilson assaulting a woman and holding her against her will inside a home.

Wilson already left the residence by the time officers arrived. Officers returned to Johnson Street Sunday morning to look for Wilson.

While at the home, McDonald said officers tried to contact Wilson and heard a man inside the home.

After setting up a perimeter and obtaining a search warrant, McDonald said some neighbors were evacuated from their homes and the street was closed to traffic.

Several law enforcement groups were called to the scene to assist.

Officers talked to Wilson on his cellphone for several hours. McDonald said tear gas was deployed into the home after negotiations stalled. Wilson was not found in the house.

On Tuesday, McDonald said Wilson was arrested at a Red Roof Inn in Columbus.

Wilson said he was not inside the Johnson Street home while he was talking with officers, according to McDonald. Wilson claimed he was trying to buy time to flee by saying he was in the house.

“I am glad to have Mr. Wilson in custody and appreciate Marion County Prosecutor’s Office for getting the warrant so quickly and the Columbus SWAT members for helping to serve it. This capture will hopefully give some peace to the victim of this violent crime” McDonald said.