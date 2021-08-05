Police arrest 2 in 100 mph high-speed chase throughout central Ohio; 3rd suspect at large

Officers are still looking for a 35-year-old man in connection to the chase that reached up to 100 miles per hour at times.

HEATH, Ohio — Police are searching for a third suspect connected to a burglary that led to a high-speed chase through multiple central Ohio counties on Thursday morning.

Officers arrested the driver and a passenger in the chase that police say reached over 100 miles per hour at times, but are still looking for a 35-year-old man in connection to the incident.

The Heath Police Department responded to an alarm at Crazy Ed's Tabacco at 1002 Hebron Road in Licking County. Officers found the suspects leaving the building with trash bags.

The suspects dropped the bags at the back of the building and fled the scene in a black Jeep Compass, police said, leading them on a chase through Franklin, Madison and then Fayette counties.

Officers first followed after the Jeep on State Route 79, with the driver reportedly reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour. Police used deflation devices to try and end the pursuit, but the driver was able to avoid them and continue driving at high speeds.

The suspect's vehicle got onto Interstate 71, but eventually slowed down. The driver tried to flee the scene but was detained by police. One passenger was also detained by police inside the vehicle.

The third suspect fled the scene and was not apprehended. He is described as being 6'3" tall and weighing 225 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. If you have information regarding this incident please contact the Heath Police Department at 740-522-2141.