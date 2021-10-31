18-year-old arrested, charged in fatal southeast Columbus shooting of 21-year-old man

Othman Abdu, 18, is charged with murder in the Oct. 31 shooting death of Nazeer Winton.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police arrested an 18-year-old accused of fatally shooting a 21-year-old man in late October.

Othman Abdu, 18, is charged with murder in the Oct. 31 shooting death of Nazeer Winton.

Police responded to the shooting in the 3000 block of Rabbit Hill Lane just after 6:30 p.m., where they found Winton lying in the road suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Winton was taken to Mount Carmel East in “extremely critical” condition, police said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital just after 7 p.m.