Police arrest 15-year-old suspect after woman shot multiple times in South Linden area

A shooting was reported to the Columbus Division of Police in the area of the 1100 block of E. 18th Avenue shortly after 8:10 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police have arrested a 15-year-old suspect after a woman was shot multiple times Monday evening in the South Linden area.

Officers received the call just after 8:10 p.m. to the 1100 block of E. 18th Avenue.

When officers arrived they found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to her torso. She was taken to a local hospital and treated there.

The woman told police that she was on her friend's porch when a group of teenagers started to argue with someone at that home.

Police said that is when the 15-year-old suspect pulled out a handgun and began firing at the crowd. She was shot as she started to run while carrying her child.

This incident is still under investigation.