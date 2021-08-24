Police arrest 15-year-old suspect after woman shot multiple times in South Linden area

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police have arrested a 15-year-old suspect after a woman was shot multiple times Monday evening in the South Linden area.
Officers received the call just after 8:10 p.m. to the 1100 block of E. 18th Avenue.
When officers arrived they found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to her torso. She was taken to a local hospital and treated there.
The woman told police that she was on her friend's porch when a group of teenagers started to argue with someone at that home.
Police said that is when the 15-year-old suspect pulled out a handgun and began firing at the crowd. She was shot as she started to run while carrying her child.
This incident is still under investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.