Police: Armed man barricaded inside home in Hilltop neighborhood, SWAT team responding

Police say a man with a gun is barricaded inside a home in the 3800 block of Halsey Place.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are at the scene of a SWAT situation in the Hilltop neighborhood.

A call about the situation came in Thursday just after 4:15 a.m.

According to police, people at the scene told officers a 17 year-old and 7-year-old are also inside the home with the man.

There are no reported injuries so far.

Halsey Place near Holly Hill Drive is currently shut down.

Residents who live in the are being told to stay inside their homes.