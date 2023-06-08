Police: AMBER Alert canceled after 10-year-old girl found safe in Columbus

Authorities say the girl was safely reuinted with her legal guardian at a Colubus restaurant.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An AMBER Alert has been canceled after it was issued for a 10-year-old girl police say was abducted by her mother Wednesday in Grove City.

Columbus police say the child was safely recovered at a White Castle on East 5th Avenue in Columbus early Thursday morning. Dispatchers said the child is back with her legal guardian and there were no arrests.

Authorities say the girl, identified as Miangel Thomas, was taken from the 2900 block of Addison Drive around 11:30 p.m. She was believed to be in immediate danger.

The girl was described as 4 feet tall, weighing 60 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue/green leopard print one piece with tan crocs.

Her mother, identified as 30-year-old Rajon Drake, is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds and having brown eyes and brown, braided hair.

Police say the vehicle involved is a blue 2013 Dodge Avenger with Ohio plate number JTC1000. It has heavy front end damage and no side mirrors.

Call or dial 911 if you see the child, the suspect or the vehicle. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

