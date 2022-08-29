Police: 94-year-old man reported missing from north side of Columbus

Fred Dansby disappeared Monday morning in a 2015 silver Chevy Equinox with the Ohio plate FD92.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are searching for a 94-year-old man who was reported missing from the north side of Columbus on Monday morning.

Fred Dansby, 94, was last seen at approximately 9:30 a.m. Monday near Sunbury Road and Ross Avenue in Columbus. He is driving a four-door 2015 silver Chevy Equinox with an Ohio plate FD92.

Dansby is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has white hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black beanie, long gray overcoat and striped pants.

Dansby has dementia and may act confused.