Police: 94-year-old man reported missing from north side of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are searching for a 94-year-old man who was reported missing from the north side of Columbus on Monday morning.
Fred Dansby, 94, was last seen at approximately 9:30 a.m. Monday near Sunbury Road and Ross Avenue in Columbus. He is driving a four-door 2015 silver Chevy Equinox with an Ohio plate FD92.
Dansby is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has white hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black beanie, long gray overcoat and striped pants.
Dansby has dementia and may act confused.
Columbus Division of Police is asking anyone with information or who has seen the missing person to contact local law enforcement and police.