x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police: 94-year-old man reported missing from north side of Columbus

Fred Dansby disappeared Monday morning in a 2015 silver Chevy Equinox with the Ohio plate FD92.
Credit: Columbus Division of Police

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are searching for a 94-year-old man who was reported missing from the north side of Columbus on Monday morning.

Fred Dansby, 94, was last seen at approximately 9:30 a.m. Monday near Sunbury Road and Ross Avenue in Columbus. He is driving a four-door 2015 silver Chevy Equinox with an Ohio plate FD92.

Dansby is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has white hair and brown eyes. 

He was last seen wearing a black beanie, long gray overcoat and striped pants. 

Dansby has dementia and may act confused.

Columbus Division of Police is asking anyone with information or who has seen the missing person to contact local law enforcement and police.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Columbus students return to school after teachers' union approves new deal

Before You Leave, Check This Out